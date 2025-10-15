Two Filipinos near Croatia deployment for G2G hiring program

By Wednesday, 15 October, 35-year-old single mother Mary Ann Paac and 23-year-old Riley Littaua will line up at their final interviews— a step closer to becoming among the first Filipinos bound for Croatia under a government-to-government (G2G) hiring program.

For Paac, who once worked in Dubai as a room attendant, this is her second attempt at an overseas job, but now backed by safer grounds. She once worked in Dubai under an agency, only to be dismayed.

“In my first agency in Dubai, the salary I received was different from what was stated in the contract I signed,” Paac said.

She recalled that although her contract stated a salary of AED 1,500 (around P23,000), she received only AED 1,000 once they arrived in Dubai. After completing just six months of probation, she decided to return home to the Philippines.

The deployment of Filipino workers to Croatia is being facilitated under the G2G hiring program of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), which allows aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to be hired directly by foreign governments through bilateral arrangements.

It removes the need for recruitment agencies which reduce the risk of illegal recruitment and excessive placement fees.

The mother of one sees hope in her potential salary of P50,000 base pay as a room attendant in Croatia will help her raise her child.

For Littaua, a fresh graduate from Rizal, Cagayan, should he pass the interview, the Croatia deployment will be his first job and first overseas venture, which he sees as a great opportunity for his growth and to experience the wonders of the country.

Both Paac and Littaua’s motivation to work abroad are driven by their families, but their journeys come from opposite ends of the same story. Paac hopes to secure a better future for her child, while Littaua's motivation to work abroad to give back to his mother who raised him alone.

“She’s a bit weak now and can no longer work, so I’ll be the one to work to give back for all her efforts for me,” Littaua said.

Their hope and optimism shows the growing interest among Filipinos in Croatia, which is now seeking for more foreign workers due to labor shortages.

Ivan Vidiś, Croatia’s State Secretary for Labor, said the country has around 16,000 Filipinos and continues to open more positions under the government-to-government framework. He added that Croatia’s economy is expanding with around 30,000 to 40,000 new jobs projected in this year.

“We really hope to provide opportunities that match their talents,” he said, emphasizing that Croatia’s focus is on “dignified work, solidarity, and humane employment.”

Vidiś also emphasized that the country is in need of workers under the hospitality sector. Yet, the demand is not limited to hotels. Ivan Klaric, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Croatia in Manila noted that Filipinos also work as drivers, supermarket staff, and bus operators.

“Everybody likes Filipinos not just because they’re hardworking, but because our cultures are very similar. We share Catholic faith and strong family values,” Klaric said.

Both Paac and Littaua expressed their excitement to experience Croatian culture and traditions. Though they acknowledged that homesickness is inevitable, they say the growing Filipino community in Croatia may offer them comfort.

Such opportunities for both applicants represent fairness and dignity in employment.

“Here in the Philippines, there’s an age limit, but abroad, the age limit is higher,” Paac said.

According to DMW, 212 Filipino applicants have been shortlisted for the final interview scheduled 15 October.