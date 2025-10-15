The Manila Hotel wins Philippines’ Leading Hotel 2025 award for second straight year

Atty. Jose D. Lina Jr., President of The Manila Hotel, accepted the award and dedicated the recognition to the men and women behind the century-old institution.

“To be named the Philippines’ Leading Hotel once is already a distinct honor, but to receive this award for the second consecutive year is truly humbling,” said Atty. Lina. “This recognition belongs to our people—the heart and soul of The Manila Hotel—whose passion and dedication continue to define Filipino hospitality at its finest. For 113 years, The Manila Hotel has stood as a symbol of heritage and excellence, and this honor further inspires us to uphold that legacy as we continue to elevate the experience of our guests.”

With its back-to-back recognition, The Manila Hotel continues to cement its reputation as a national icon that blends timeless heritage with modern luxury. The establishment remains committed to enhancing guest experiences while preserving its cultural legacy, proudly standing as a living emblem of Filipino pride.