Sta. Maria farmers form new agriculture cooperative

The Sta. Maria Irrigators Agriculture Cooperative has officially joined the ranks of registered cooperatives in the province, becoming the fourth to secure accreditation under the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA).

The milestone reflects a growing shift among local farmers who are moving from traditional associations to more structured and sustainable cooperative systems. Through this transition, irrigators are finding ways to strengthen their collective capacity, access government support, and build a foundation for long-term agricultural development.

The cooperative’s leaders attended the CDA Pre-registration Orientation on 14 October 2025 — a crucial step toward full recognition. The session focused on the technical and administrative processes of registration, including compliance, governance, and operational management.

The National Irrigation Administration–Ilocos Sur Irrigation Management Office (NIA-ISIMO), led by Acting Division Manager Engineer Adrian R. Pajulas, also took part in the orientation. The agency’s presence underscored its continued role in supporting the organization and empowerment of irrigators’ groups throughout the province. By helping farmers formalize their cooperatives, NIA aims to ensure that irrigation systems, agricultural programs, and livelihood projects are managed efficiently and benefit a wider farming community.

With its registration, the Sta. Maria Irrigators Agriculture Cooperative now holds legal status, granting it the ability to engage in contracts, apply for funding, and access various government programs designed to uplift rural communities. Beyond its administrative success, the cooperative’s formation highlights a shift from individual farming efforts toward organized participation in economic and social development. Through shared resources and responsibilities, the cooperative aims to promote financial stability, strengthen market access, and improve the overall quality of life of its members. It also serves as a model for other farmer associations and adds to the growing network of cooperatives across Ilocos Sur.