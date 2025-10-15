Sisterhood and suspense collide in 'What Lies Beneath'

In the dark, twisting world of What Lies Beneath, the tension runs high — but behind the camera, it’s all laughter, warmth, and sisterhood.

The highly anticipated Kapamilya series unites four of ABS-CBN’s most dynamic young actresses — Sue Ramirez, Janella Salvador, Charlie Dizon, and Kaila Estrada — in a gripping story of secrets, betrayals, and friendship tested by truth. Yet amid the show’s psychological intensity, what shines most is the rare chemistry these four women built off-screen.

During a media conference earlier this week, the cast shared how their bond became the show’s emotional core. “Napakahirap pag kaibigan mo yung mga ka-eksena mo,” Sue Ramirez said with a laugh. “Pag kaming apat na magkakasama — you can ask our directors — sumasakit ulo nila sa amin. Tawa kami ng tawa! It just goes to show how much we enjoy what we’re doing… I’m so happy to be working with all of these girls.”

The power of ensemble acting

In an era where individual star power often takes center stage, What Lies Beneath redefines the formula — proving that shared energy can be just as magnetic.

Janella Salvador, one of Kapamilya’s most versatile dramatic actresses, highlighted how their collaboration strengthened every scene. “Talagang nagbabatuhan kami ng energy,” she said. “Ang sarap pala na nag-su-supportahan kami, na magagaling lahat ng kasama mo. Nag-flo-flow lang ng maganda yung emotions, yung energy. Ang sarap maka-eksena yung tatlong ‘to kahit na mahirap.”

It’s a rare creative alignment — a quartet of leading women who don’t compete, but complement one another’s rhythm.

Support, trust, and shared strength

For Charlie Dizon, known for her emotionally charged roles, it was the group’s support that kept them going through difficult shooting days. “Kapag umabot na kami sa mga mahihirap na eksena, pagod na kaming lahat, kami rin yung nagkakapit. Yun yung sobrang proud ako,” she shared, her words reflecting genuine camaraderie.

Kaila Estrada, the newest among the four to headline a major project, echoed the sentiment. “It’s a very supportive energy lalo na sa amin apat,” she said. “I feel like makikita ng mga tao yung chemistry talaga namin. Maniniwala talaga sila na magkaka-barkada kami o childhood friends kami kasi parang ganun yung pakiramdam.”

Their connection isn’t just visible — it’s palpable, seeping into every frame and breathing authenticity into the story.

Beyond the surface

What Lies Beneath also features a stellar male ensemble — Jake Cuenca, JM de Guzman, Race Matias, Jameson Blake, and Yves Flores — adding further depth to the series’ psychological and emotional landscape.

But at its heart, the show belongs to the women. Their layered performances — a mix of fragility, strength, humor, and fire — reveal that the series is not merely a thriller, but a story about how women lift, protect, and sometimes challenge one another amid chaos.

Streaming soon across platforms

Directed by a powerhouse creative team, What Lies Beneath will premiere on Netflix on October 17, iWantTFC on October 18, and will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live beginning October 20.

It’s a rare feat — a local production that merges cinematic tension with the natural chemistry of a true ensemble. And for Sue, Janella, Charlie, and Kaila, that chemistry isn’t just acting — it’s friendship that found its home in the unlikeliest of genres: a thriller about truth and trust.

Because what lies beneath the suspense, it turns out, is the heartbeat of four women who make each other shine.