Senator calls for labor reforms after surprise NLRC inspection

A lawmaker is seeking urgent reforms to address persistent labor issues after he recently conducted a surprise inspection at the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) Main Office in Quezon City earlier this week.

As the newly appointed Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor and Employment, Raffy Tulfo said the unannounced visit aimed to get an unfiltered view of the challenges faced by workers in seeking redress for unfair labor practices.

Upon arrival, the senator was immediately approached by several groups of workers, including 28 former factory employees of W.L. Foods Corporation, who claimed they had been earning below minimum wage since 2010 and were not receiving SSS, PhilHealth, PAG-IBIG contributions, as well as 13th-month pay and overtime compensation.

Some of the workers had previously met Tulfo during his inspection of the W.L. Foods facility in Valenzuela last May, where they exposed the company’s illegal piece-rate (pakyawan) system.

Following the senator’s initial probe, the company allegedly refused to renew their contracts, prompting them to file illegal dismissal cases and seek back wages. These workers were offered only P10,000 each, despite being legally entitled to around P100,000.

“Nakakainsulto ito (This is insulting),” Tulfo said.

The senator also heard complaints from former Lazada delivery riders, who reported a lack of government-mandated benefits, including 13th-month pay. They also lamented the slow reimbursement process for surety bonds worth P40,000 to P70,000, which they could only claim upon resignation.

Meanwhile, Shopee warehouse workers shared how their agency allegedly deducted from their salaries for missing parcels, even when the losses were not their fault.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly Filipino nurses deployed to Qatar, also spoke with the senator, reporting mistreatment by recruitment agencies that allegedly refused to pay their rightful salaries despite complaints already filed with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Wala na ngang trabaho at kita, pahirap pa sa mga complainants ang paulit-ulit na nagpupunta sa DOLE, ngunit kapag na-refer na sa NLRC, muli na namang dadaan sa matagal at nakakapagod na proseso bago lumabas ang desisyon sa kanilang mga kaso,” Tulfo said, expressing frustration at the long and redundant legal process.

Following his dialogue with workers, Tulfo met with NLRC officials, urging them to streamline case processing.

He emphasized that if DOLE inspectors confirm violations, companies should be immediately required to pay wage deficiencies, eliminating the need for lengthy conciliation proceedings at the NLRC.

He also reiterated his support for his proposed Wage Theft Bill, and introduced the idea of setting up “small claims labor courts” to fast-track the resolution of minor labor disputes.

Tulfo further proposed the creation of a shared database among the NLRC, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to prevent companies from dodging legal obligations by changing names or addresses to avoid service of summons.

He also proposed that companies with pending labor cases before the NLRC should not be allowed to renew their business permits with the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) until those cases have been resolved.

To address delays in case processing, Tulfo promised to advocate for additional personnel and funding for the NLRC in the upcoming Senate budget deliberations, to help address the backlog of complaints and ensure faster service to aggrieved workers.