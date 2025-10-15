Senate agrees budget bicam to be livestreamed

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto on Wednesday, 15 October, said the Senate agreed that the bicameral conference committee meeting for the national budget to be livestreamed.

"That is precisely what we have agreed with the President," Sotto told reporters.

"And as a matter of fact, I specifically introduced that provision in our joint resolution with the [House of Representatives]," he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced that he intends to livestream the bicam budget meeting, stressing that "there is no small committee."

"We will livestream the entire process," Marcos said.

On Monday, 13 October, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading its version of the proposed P6.793 trillion national budget for 2026 under House Bill 4058, with realignments that increased allocations to the education sector to an unprecedented P1.28 trillion.