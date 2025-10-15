Sara Duterte leads tree planting in Zamboanga

Vice President Sara Duterte led the nationwide PagbaBAGo Tree Planting Campaign at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park in Barangay Pasonanca, Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

The tree planting activity signifies the Office of the Vice President’s mission on environmental sustainability, climate action, and community participation through its flagship PagbaBAGo Program.

“Ang mga puno na itinanim natin ay maipapamana natin para sa mga anak natin,” Duterte said in her message during the event.

The Wednesday tree planting also reached the one-millionth tree mark in just three years, accomplishing in half the time what was originally a campaign expected to take six years.

Since its launch, the PagbaBAGo Tree Planting Campaign is made possible through thousands of volunteers, students, local government units, and private partners nationwide in collective efforts to rehabilitate watersheds, protect biodiversity, and promote climate resilience.

Duterte emphasized that the campaign will continue to expand, aiming to inspire more Filipinos to take part in sustainable practices and community-driven environmental initiatives.

The Vice President also led the distribution of PagbaBAGo Bags to 526 learners in Pasonanca Elementary School, reinforcing the OVP’s advocacies for education and environment under the PagbaBAGo Program.