Private sector joins DHSUD in building Cebu ‘Bayanihan Village’

The spirit of bayanihan is once again on full display in Cebu as private companies answered President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for a “whole-of-nation” response to assist families affected by the recent earthquake in San Remigio town.

According to Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, two private firms have deployed workers to help government teams set up modular shelter units (MSUs) that will serve as temporary homes for displaced residents.

“Bilang tugon sa panawagan ng Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. para sa whole-of-nation response at agarang pag-agapay sa mga biktima, may mga pribadong kumpanya na po ang tumutulong sa pagbuo natin sa Bayanihan Village sa San Remigio,” Aliling said.

He added that the project embodies the true Filipino spirit of solidarity. “Buhay na buhay ang diwa ng bayanihan—sama-sama at tulong-tulong ang hindi magkakakilala upang makaambag sa pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan na nabiktima ng lindol.”

At least 45 MSUs have been deployed and are now being installed in the Bayanihan Village located in Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio. The additional manpower from the private sector was tapped to speed up the completion of the site so that families can move in as soon as possible.

The shelters will provide safe and temporary accommodation for residents whose homes were destroyed by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on 30 September, or for those still hesitant to return home due to continuing aftershocks.

Immediately after the quake, Aliling dispatched a DHSUD team from the Central Office to assist Region 7 personnel in coordinating relief and recovery operations.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ng Pangulong Marcos Jr., patuloy ang DHSUD sa pagsusumikap upang maibsan kahit papaano ang pakiramdam ng mga biktima ng lindol. Hangad ng Pangulo ang agarang pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan,” the DHSUD chief said.

The DHSUD, in coordination with local officials and private partners, aims to complete the Bayanihan Village at the soonest possible time to help families rebuild their lives.