Policewoman colonel lauded for bravery

ABUCAY, Bataan — Policewoman Colonel Marites Anipot Salvadora, Bataan police director, should not only be lauded for bravery and heroism but also rewarded for singlehandedly initiating the peaceful yet dangerous surrender of an armed policeman who shot and wounded a security guard before midnight on Tuesday.

PSSg Michael L. Disono, 40, a member of the Bagac PNP station and a resident of Brgy. Bagong Silang, Balanga City, Bataan, escaped right after shooting Elliaquim Bojo, a security guard and resident of Brgy. Luacan, Dinalupihan, and hid inside the 7-Eleven grocery store along Roman Highway in Abucay town.

All of the employees of the 7-Eleven became nervous after the policeman suddenly barged into the store at midnight, brandishing a firearm. He then ordered them all to go outside and hid inside the store.

"Bigla pong pumasok hatinggabi 'yung lalaking may baril, pinalabas kaming lahat, pati security guard. Takot namin. Pero parang depress 'yung mama dahil kinakausap niya sarili niya at tinatawag niya pangalan ng anak niya," said a 7-Eleven crew member.

Shortly after, a group of PNP officers led personally by Col. Salvadora arrived and cordoned off the area.

The 7-Eleven crew was impressed by the bravery of the policewoman, who entered the shop alone and negotiated with the armed man, who later turned out to be a policeman.

"Ang tapang nung babaeng pulis (referring to Col. Salvadora), pumasok siyang mag-isa at pinasuko 'yung armadong lalaki," said the crew.

At around 12:20 a.m., Col. Salvadora rushed to the area, entered the 7-Eleven store alone, and convinced the armed suspect to voluntarily surrender. Her own security personnel reportedly became nervous, fearing that their boss might be harmed or shot by the distressed policeman.

But they could do nothing after Col. Salvadora ordered her men to stay outside and let her handle the negotiation alone.

"Sinerrek ko nga maymaysak diay uneg ti 7-11 ket kinapatang ko toy suspek nga sumuko laengen; kinapatang ko ti Ilocano dialect ta padak met gayam nga Ilocano, agingga nga na-convince ko isuna nga sumuko peacefully," (I personally entered alone inside 7-Eleven and talked to the suspect to better surrender; I spoke with him in Ilocano since he is also a fellow Ilocano, until I was able to convince him to yield peacefully), said Col. Salvadora in an interview with this writer.

Some police officers and media personnel, however, cautioned Col. Salvadora not to risk her life in such a perilous situation, pointing out that she could have simply ordered her men to subdue the armed suspect.

A product of PNPA Class 2000, Col. Salvadora is known as a sharpshooter — brave and fearless in the face of danger.

"Sumusugod 'yan si Ma'am Salvadora maski hatinggabi kapag may operation kami sa mga illegal drugs; matapang siya," said a policeman."Isa siyang bayani dahil ang tapang niya," said employees of the DPWH, whose office is located near the area.

Col. Salvadora was also behind the successful recovery and surrender of almost P2.5 billion worth of shabu recently in Mariveles town. She has been cited several times for her outstanding accomplishments and leadership style in the PNP.

Based on the investigation conducted by Major John Rhey Cutab, chief of police of Abucay, at around 10:30 p.m. on October 14, 2025, the suspect was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. on October 15, 2025, after the suspect and the armed security guard were allegedly engaged in a verbal tussle near the BYD Bataan Warehouse, HXGON Motor, Brgy. Capitangan, Abucay.

According to police, the guard drew his gun and fired at the policeman but missed. The policeman, in turn, shot back, hitting the victim in the left knee.

"Nagkaroon ng mainit na pagtatalo ang victim at pulis hanggang nauwi sa barilan," said Col. Salvadora.

She added that the police officer will be charged with frustrated homicide and has already been disarmed.

After the incident, the suspect fled toward the Roman Superhighway southbound and entered the 7-Eleven located along Roman Superhighway, Barangay Capitangan, Abucay, Bataan.