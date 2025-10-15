PhilHealth urges public to register to YAKAP

PhilHealth on Wednesday 15 October 2025 urged the public to have a more proactive behavior towards their health by registering to their Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP).

Philhealth President and Chief Executive Officer, Doctor Edwin Mercado stated the YAKAP aims to slowly transition the healthcare perspective of the country from reactive to proactive and focuses on preventive and expanding primary care facilities.

YAKAP is an expanded version of its predecessor Konsulta. Through this program, registered individuals can have access to primary care such as cancer screening, checkups, and medicines from their selected YAKAP Clinic.

“Primary care is our nearest effort for universality. When we say universality, all Filipinos are covered,” Dr. Edwin Mercado said in Filipino.

Philhealth Vice President Walter Bacareza emphasized that under the Universal Health Care Law (UHC), all Filipinos are members of PhilHealth, making the program available to everyone.

“Actually, all Filipinos are members under the Universal Health Care Law, therefore they are eligible for YAKAP,” VP Bacareza said.

According to PhilHealth YAKAP point person Arrel Pascual, the members of the program now reached 36 million nationwide. The agency has allocated a total of 15.3 billion for YAKAP and 2.9 billion for the medicines.

Under the program, Philhealth pays P1,700 for each member to a YAKAP-accredited clinic, but this is not the amount limit that it can cover for its members. Meanwhile, if the individual chooses a Private YAKAP-accredited clinic, their co-payment should only cost P900 for the whole year and not per service.

Furthermore, VP Bacareza added that signages on Philhealth YAKAP-accredited clinics shall be implemented in order to fully guide the people on where they can apply for the program.

“Under the orders of our president, we will put signages in order for the public to know where the available facilities are,” Bacareza said.

The public including Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Senior Citizens, and Persons with disabilities can register in YAKAP through the Egov App or consult their PhilHealth Accredited clinics and hospitals.