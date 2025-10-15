Pangilinan urges RTL review amid plummeting palay prices

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday called for a comprehensive review of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), warning that it has done more harm than good to Filipino farmers, as the influx of imported rice continues to drive down local ‘palay’ prices.

During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, Pangilinan raised alarm over the steep decline in farm gate prices of palay, which have dropped by P8 per kilo, putting farmers' livelihoods at risk.

"If the agricultural sector's land is a policy, it is clear that the Rice Tariffication Law has had a poisonous effect rather than a fertilizing one,” Pangilinan said in Filipino, likening the law’s impact on agriculture to a toxic substance rather than a fertilizer.

The Rice Tariffication Law, enacted on 14 February 2019, replaced quantitative restrictions on rice imports with tariffs, opening the local market to cheaper imported rice.

While it aimed to stabilize rice prices and ensure food security, critics say it has left local farmers unable to compete, especially with inadequate support from government safety nets.

Pangilinan, a longtime advocate for agricultural reform, stressed the urgent need to re-evaluate and amend the law to ensure that it protects—not punishes—Filipino farmers.

"With the help of partners from the government, the private sector, and the farmers themselves, let us work together to establish reforms that will strengthen the future of agriculture, farming, and the livelihoods of every Filipino,” he added.

The senator also called for greater investment in local agriculture, including increased support for post-harvest facilities, irrigation, and farm-to-market infrastructure, to improve competitiveness and reduce dependence on imports.

Farmer groups and rural advocates have long demanded amendments to the law, arguing that the promised benefits, such as the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), have not sufficiently offset their losses.

The Senate committee is expected to continue deliberations in the coming weeks, with proposals ranging from amending the RTL to increasing tariff rates on rice imports or reintroducing safeguard mechanisms to protect domestic producers.

Pangilinan emphasized that securing the future of agriculture is key to national food security.