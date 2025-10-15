OCD-6 launches regionwide quake, evacuation drills

ILOILO CITY — With the ground rumbling across the Visayas in recent days, disaster officials aren’t taking chances. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 6 has kicked off a regionwide earthquake and evacuation drill this week to test readiness and keep panic at bay should the “big one” hit.

OCD-6 Regional Director Dr. Raul Fernandez said the large-scale activity is part of the government’s stepped-up effort to harden community defenses in an earthquake-prone region.

“Preparedness saves lives. These drills build muscle memory so people can respond quickly and calmly,” Fernandez said in a radio interview.

The two-day simulation will be led by Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs) across the region.



Day one will cover Antique, Iloilo, and Iloilo City, while day two will mobilize Capiz, Aklan, and Guimaras.

Fernandez admitted that while the region has improved its response systems, much work remains — especially in dealing with structural collapse scenarios, as many old buildings in the Visayas may no longer be earthquake-resilient.

He also urged residents to prepare “Go Bags” filled with emergency essentials and to stay alert, not alarmed.

“Drills like this make the difference between chaos and coordination when real quakes strike,” he said.

The OCD’s drive comes after a series of low- to moderate-intensity quakes rattled Western Visayas this week — a wake-up call that nature’s next shake could come anytime.