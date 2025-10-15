Nueva Ecija police nab seven in manhunt and anti-drug operations

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — In a series of coordinated operations, the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) apprehended seven individuals between 14 and 15 October 2025, targeting both wanted persons and drug offenders.

As part of the intensified Manhunt Charlie operations, police arrested:

A 28-year-old construction worker in Aliaga for simple theft (bail: ₱6,000).

A 74-year-old man in San Jose City for acts of lasciviousness (bail: ₱80,000).

A 43-year-old man in Talavera for violating the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (bail: ₱2,000).

A 36-year-old man in Cabanatuan City for theft (bail: ₱20,000).

Separate buy-bust operations led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man in San Antonio caught selling approximately 3.95 grams of shabu (estimated value: ₱26,860), and a 42-year-old man in Guimba found in possession of approximately 2.10 grams of shabu (estimated value: ₱14,280).

PCol Heryl Bruno, provincial director, emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice and sustaining peace in our neighborhoods.”

Regional Director PBGen Rogelio Peñones Jr. commended the teams involved, noting that the operations underscored the commitment to apprehending wanted persons and curbing illegal drugs across Central Luzon.