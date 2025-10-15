NGCP announces slight reduction in transmission rates for October 2025

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has announced a slight reduction in overall transmission rates of the end consumers this October, following a reduction in ancillary service and transmission wheeling rates.

According to the power transmission service provider, the overall average transmission rates for the September 2025 billing period dropped by 1.23 percent to P1.3998 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), from August's P1.4171 per kWh.

Reductions in transmission wheeling rates and Ancillary Services (AS) rates drove the decrease in transmission rates, citing that the NGCP's transmission wheeling rates went down by 0.84 percent. The P0.5970 per kWh rate in the August 2025 billing period went down to P0.5920 per kWh in the September 2025 billing period.

Transmission wheeling rates refer to what the NGCP charges for its core service of delivering electricity. Meanwhile, AS rates cover the pass-through costs of services sourced from the Reserve Market and from providers with bilateral contracts with NGCP to stabilize the grid during power supply-demand imbalances.

NGCP does not earn from AS rates, as these are remitted directly to generating companies. It does not benefit from any movement in their prices.

“For the October 2025 electric bill of the end consumers, NGCP charges only 59 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” NGCP explained, adding that AS still accounts for the bulk of transmission charges.

Average AS rates for the September 2025 billing period decreased by 1.70 percent to P0.6546 per kWh, compared to P0.6659 per kWh in the August 2025 billing period.