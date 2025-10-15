New Clark City to pioneer renewable energy model

The New Clark City is eyeing the construction of a 5-megawatt microgrid system powered by solar energy and a 20-metric ton per day waste-to-energy (WTE) facility as part of its goal to become a model city for clean and renewable energy.

The plan moved a step closer to reality as the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Filipino tech firm CostPlus, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the BCDA office on October 14, 2025.

The MOU aims to accelerate the agency’s shift toward clean, renewable, and smart energy initiatives as both institutions explore innovative renewable energy solutions in New Clark City and other BCDA-managed properties.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang and CostPlus, Inc. President Anand Mahtani signed the agreement, formalizing plans to conduct feasibility studies on key sustainable energy initiatives.

“With partners like CostPlus, we are confident that together we can unlock the full clean energy potential of New Clark City, and show the rest of the country that green development and economic growth can go hand in hand,” said Bingcang.

Under the agreement, proposed projects include the development of a 5-megawatt microgrid system powered by solar energy, battery storage, and auxiliary power technologies.

Another major component is the establishment of a 20-metric ton per day waste-to-energy (WTE) facility designed to convert solid waste into compressed natural gas (CNG) that can be used to fuel public transportation. The facility is also expected to produce high-grade fertilizers as a by-product.

“[BCDA] is looking at building a city for the sustainable future to showcase to the world that green technology and a clean, sustainable environment for development can exist here in the Philippines,” Mahtani said during his speech.

Mahtani also highlighted that the initiative will convert waste into compressed natural gas, providing a sustainable energy source to support the fuel needs of jeepneys.

In a symbolic gesture marking the start of the partnership, CostPlus, Inc. donated an electric bus to BCDA, demonstrating both parties’ shared commitment to advancing green mobility and supporting the government’s broader sustainability agenda.

The signing event was also witnessed by Indian Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Shri Harsh Kumar Jain, CostPlus, Inc. President Anand Mahtani, and BCDA Executive Vice President and COO Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo.

This strategic collaboration forms part of BCDA’s broader commitment to position New Clark City as a model for smart, resilient, and sustainable urban development in the Philippines.