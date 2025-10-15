NBI arrests three for trafficking, prostitution in La Union

SAN FERNANDO, La Union — The National Bureau of Investigation-Ilocos Regional Office (NBI-IRO) arrested three individuals on charges of exploiting minors for prostitution, according to NBI Director Judge Jaime B. Santiago (Ret.).

The arrests, made in La Union, stemmed from an operation targeting human trafficking.

Robert Zhien Cu, also known as “Warren” or “Warren Cruz,” and Vanessa Ballientos Bernaldo, alias “Vhanz,” face charges for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 (R.A. No. 9208, as amended by R.A. No. 10364) and the Child Abuse Law (R.A. No. 7610), in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (R.A. No. 10175). A third suspect, a minor identified by the alias “Jepot,” was also apprehended and turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD).

Operation details

The operation began after an anti-child trafficking non-governmental organization (NGO) tipped off authorities about an individual named “Warren,” later identified as Robert Zhien Cu, who was allegedly facilitating trafficking in San Fernando City, La Union.

Cu reportedly used social media to offer sexual services involving both male and female minors for fees ranging from ₱3,000 to ₱4,000 per victim.

NBI-IRO agents conducted online surveillance confirming Cu’s activities and later contacted him via social media to arrange a meeting. In San Fernando City, Cu met with poseur-clients and introduced two female companions for sexual services.

The following day, Cu introduced Bernaldo to the undercover agents. Using the alias “Vhanz,” Bernaldo allegedly facilitated the provision of male minors to supposed foreign clients. They agreed to meet on October 9, 2025, at a resort in Bauang, La Union.

On the scheduled day, NBI-IRO agents, along with NGO personnel and local social workers, were positioned at the resort. Cu arrived with minor female victims and an adult male but fled upon realizing it was an entrapment. A hot pursuit operation was immediately launched.

Bernaldo was captured as she attempted to escape. She later admitted her involvement, revealing that she was transacting with “Jepot,” who recruited male minors in Baseco, Tondo, Manila.

Moments later, a vehicle carrying four male minor victims arrived at the resort. The driver, unaware of the illegal activity, cooperated with agents and helped lead them to “Jepot.” NBI-IRO agents apprehended “Jepot” after victims positively identified him as their recruiter.

The pursuit ended with Cu’s arrest at a motel in San Fernando, La Union.

The operation rescued 26 victims—18 adult females, four female minors, one adult male, and three male minors.

Cu and Bernaldo were presented for inquest proceedings for human trafficking and related charges. Director Santiago commended the NBI-IRO team for their successful operation and coordination with NGOs and local authorities.