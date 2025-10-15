Mati airport to start turbo prop flights by 2027

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) expects turbo prop flight operations to begin at Mati Airport in Davao Oriental by 2027, paving the way for faster and more convenient air travel for passengers in the province.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Tuesday that the agency is fast-tracking the completion of the passenger terminal building by 2026 to enable the start of commercial operations the following year.

“We are finding ways to speed up the construction of the airport despite the limited budget in past years. For 2026, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has allocated P700 million for Mati Airport to fast-track its timeline and make it usable for our citizens,” Lopez said.

“(We are) ensuring that our facilities are in good condition and that government response and resources are fully mobilized, especially during disasters,” he added.

Initially designed for turbo prop aircraft, Mati Airport will also be upgraded for jet operations to serve as an alternate gateway to Davao International Airport.

The project is expected to improve regional connectivity, strengthen disaster response, and support Mindanao’s growing air transport network.