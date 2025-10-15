Marikina to 'fully construct' Concepcion Dos super health center

The Marikina City government announced on Wednesday that it will fully pay for the construction and full completion of the Concepcion Dos Super Health Center after the Department of Health (DOH) failed to release funds for the succeeding phases of the project.

In a letter sent to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa dated 9 October 2025, the city government has "decided to proceed with the construction and completion of the facility using locally-sourced funds or our own LGU funds."

“Dahil kailangan ng tao ang serbisyong medikal, kami na ang kusang nagdesisyon magallocate ng P200 million budget dito sa aming budget for 2026. The super health center will not just give basic health services, but also integrate an autism center for people with special needs,” Marikina Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro.

The city government stressed that it has submitted requests and continued to follow up with the DOH on this matter.

It is worth noting that the city government had already sent letters to the DOH in 2024 to request for additional funding for the Super Health Center, amounting to P180 million, covering the completion of the four-storey building. However, no funds have been given to date.

Phase 1 of the project started in 2023 and was completed in 2024. P21 million was allocated for the first phase, under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, which only covered foundational works.

“To be clear, we have done our part as the local government to complete the first phase of the project in line with the budget provided by the DOH. Ang DOH ang may pagkukulang,” the mayor said.