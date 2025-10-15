Marikina slams DOH for ‘misleading’ claim on unfinished health center

The Marikina City government has refuted what it described as a “misleading and irresponsible” claim by the Department of Health (DOH) that the health facility project in Barangay Concepcion Dos should have already been completed.

On Wednesday morning, the DOH conducted an inspection of the super health center in Barangay Concepcion Dos, claiming that the health facility was not yet constructed.

Marikina Mayor Marjorie “Maan” Teodoro said the DOH’s statement distorts the facts and misleads the public about the project’s true funding and implementation status.

“Wag sanang iligaw ng DOH ang taumbayan sa katotohanan. Kapag nagbigay sila ng pondo, dapat buo na. Kawawa ang tao sa ginagawa ng DOH,” she said in a statement.

Teodoro underscored that the city government has already completed the entire first phase of the project — covering foundation and structural works — in full and as certified by the DOH itself.

“The facts are clear! The funds released by the DOH were only for the first phase of construction. It is therefore false to claim that the entire facility could have been completed with such limited funds,” she said.

According to Teodoro, despite repeated follow-ups, the DOH has not released additional funds needed for the succeeding phases of the project, causing the delay in completion.

“The delay does not lie with the City of Marikina alone,” the local chief executive stated.

“It lies with the DOH’s failure to provide the necessary project funding.”

Out of “genuine concern for the people,” the mayor said the city decided to continue the project using its own local funds to ensure that residents receive the quality healthcare services they rightfully deserve.

Teodoro also pointed out that Marikina has long extended goodwill and cooperation to the DOH, even providing city-owned lands for the agency’s use — including the site of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center.

“Marikina stands for transparency, accountability, and genuine public service — not excuses or misinformation,” the mayor stressed.

Marikina City Administrator Dr. Mark Castro explained that the scope of the Phase 1 project was only foundation works, which the city had already completed.

"Natapos naman po talaga ng city. Wala pong tinatago ang city dito. Kaya po kami nagrequest [ng pondo], pero wala pong binibigay. Kulang po yung pondo,” he said.

He stressed that the local government of Marikina has continuously followed up with the DOH in writing for additional funds amounting to P180 million for the completion of the ground floor to the fourth floor.

This delay has prompted the city to allocate its own funds to complete the project, he added.

"Ang katotohanan po, sa AIP (Annual Implementation Plan) po ng city, ni-request na po namin na ang city na ang magpopondo. Naglaan po ang city ng P200 million para po macomplete lang ang proyektong ito. AIP po iyon for 2026,” Castro said.

“Once funded po ‘yung P180 million, magkakaroon po ng panibagong completion date. Pero we'll see to it na ang LGU, hindi naman nagpapabaya sa mga ganitong programa, especially health ito. Taga-Marikina po ang makikinabang dito kaya hindi po namin pababayaan,” he added.

According to the DOH, at least 297 super health centers in the country are non-operational or not yet completely constructed.