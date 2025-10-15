Mariah Carey shines in Michael Cinco at Manila Concert

Global music icon Mariah Carey once again proved why she reigns supreme as the ultimate diva as she graced the stage of the SM Mall of Asia Arena for her much-awaited “The Celebration of Mimi” concert on Tuesday night.

The Grammy-winning superstar, known for her dazzling vocals and equally dazzling fashion, looked absolutely radiant in a pearl-encrusted mini dress designed by world-renowned Filipino couturier Michael Cinco. The sparkling couture piece perfectly captured Mariah’s signature blend of glamour, elegance, and confidence.

Michael Cinco proudly shared the look on his official Facebook page, writing:

“Global icon Mariah Carey dazzles in a breathtaking Michael Cinco couture pearl-encrusted dress during her phenomenal concert in the Philippines tonight at SM Mall of Asia Arena. Thank you, StylePR.”

From the moment she stepped onstage, the audience erupted in cheers — and the gown shimmered under the stage lights, reflecting the same brilliance that has defined Mariah’s three-decade career.

A Love Affair with the Philippines

Mariah’s connection with her Filipino “lambs” — as she fondly calls her fans — runs deep. During the concert, she treated them to a nostalgic surprise by performing her timeless holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The gesture drew smiles and laughter from fans, who have long embraced the pop diva as an unofficial queen of the Philippine Christmas season.

In 2024, Mariah delighted Filipinos when she launched a special Christmas website dedicated to the Philippines — featuring links to play her holiday classic. She even greeted her fans a cheerful “Merry Christmas” as early as September, a nod to the country’s famously early holiday spirit.

Last year, when her holiday hit surged once again on Spotify, Mariah cheekily tweeted, “I’ll allow it — for my Filipino lambs.” As of this writing, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has surpassed 2 billion streams on the platform, further cementing its legacy as one of the most beloved holiday songs of all time.

A Heartfelt Connection Beyond the Stage

Following her Manila performance, Mariah took the time to personally greet and thank fans waiting outside the arena, waving and smiling to the crowd who braved the night just to see her.

It was a touching moment that reminded everyone why she continues to hold a special place in the hearts of her Filipino fans — not just as a global superstar, but as an artist who recognizes and celebrates the love her fans have given her for decades.

With her breathtaking performance, her stunning Michael Cinco creation, and her unmistakable charm, “The Celebration of Mimi” in Manila was more than just a concert — it was a testament to Mariah Carey’s enduring connection with the Philippines and her unwavering sparkle as one of music’s greatest icons.