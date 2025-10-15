Marcos sees no need to veto 2026 budget, orders livestream of bicam talks

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed confidence on Wednesday that a presidential veto of the proposed 2026 national budget would be unnecessary, citing that the House-approved version remains aligned with the administration’s socio-economic development plans.

“I am hoping and I am very confident that that’s not going to be necessary simply because that we have been involved – I have been involved in – as you can imagine, I have been involved in detail on the preparation, especially in the House of the budget,” Marcos said during a media interview shortly after the oathtaking ceremony of newly elected officers of Malacañang media groups.

Marcos also assured the public that the budget process is closely monitored and remains consistent with national priorities.

“As far as we have been able to examine, there are no projects that are listed there, there are no items that are listed there that are outside of the socio-economic development plan of the Philippines,” Marcos said, adding that he has been personally involved in the budget’s preparation at the House level.

The president likewise noted that allocations for infrastructure such as farm-to-market roads (FMRs), school buildings, and other critical programs are consistent with the administration’s roadmap for national development.

“From the last time I saw the version of the budget, wala naman akong nakita na humihiwalay doon sa plano ng national government, kaya hindi siguro kailangan mag-veto (I haven’t seen something that goes away from the national government plans, so I think there’s no need to veto),” he said.

However, he emphasized that the process is still ongoing and will undergo further scrutiny in the Senate and the bicameral conference committee (bicam).

Bicam on livestream

Further, Marcos announced that bicameral deliberations will be livestreamed.

“And to further encourage transparency, I intend to livestream the bicam.

So, that's what I told them already. There is no more small committee,” he said, referring to the often-criticized practice of closed-door revisions after bicam meetings.

By removing the small committee system and opting for full transparency, the administration aims to ensure that all budgetary changes are above board and accountable.

“I have the agreement of the Senate President and the Speaker na ganoon ang gagawin natin. We will livestream the entire process so that if there are questionable, shall we say, insertions or additions or all that, it will also be clear who moved – who made those changes or who proposed those changes so that people will know,” he added.

While bicam proceedings are technically public, Marcos acknowledged that this principle has not always been strictly followed.

“So, that is what we have instituted: some new procedures. But you know, the bicam is actually a public hearing. Pero hindi ganoon ang nasusunod (But usually not followed) So – because may small committee. So now, it will all be all out in the open,” he declared.