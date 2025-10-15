Marcos reaffirms stronger diplomatic ties with Belgium, UK

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. formally welcomed the new ambassadors of Belgium and the United Kingdom during separate credential-presentation ceremonies held at Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, reaffirming the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening ties with its longstanding diplomatic partners.

The President received Belgian Ambassador Vladislava Iordanova and British Ambassador Sarah Hulton, who both presented their credentials in line with diplomatic tradition.

In his welcoming remarks, Marcos emphasized the warm and enduring relations between the Philippines and Belgium, which have been in place since 4 July 1946.

“Our two countries have enjoyed a long time of warm and cordial relations, which I hope will continue and strengthen at every level, people-to-people level, all the way to government-to-government level,” he said. “I look forward to the work we will do to bring our countries closer together."

Ambassador Iordanova conveyed her deep respect for the Philippines and her commitment to advancing mutual cooperation. She expressed enthusiasm for her new role and affirmed her intention to deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.

Further, Marcos described the United Kingdom as a “steadfast partner” of the Philippines, noting the robust and evolving nature of diplomatic relations since 1946.

“The relations between the UK and the Philippines have certainly stood the test of time and have just grown stronger and deeper as the years go on,” he said.

British Ambassador Sarah Hulton expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and extended condolences to the victims of recent natural disasters in the country.

She also underscored the UK’s commitment to working closely with the Philippine government.

“It is a great honor that I return to the Philippines after nearly 20 years, with a deep appreciation for our enduring friendship between our countries. We are proud to work alongside your government in advancing growth, climate, and security priorities,” she said.

Both ambassadorial visits highlight the Philippines’ continued focus on strengthening international partnerships and fostering cooperation in key areas such as trade, development, climate action, and regional security.

The formal reception of credentials marks the official start of the ambassadors’ diplomatic missions in the country.