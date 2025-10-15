Marcos: Opposition wants me out of office

As the probe on anomalies in public infrastructure continues, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that the investigation may eventually lead to Malacañang Palace.

In an informal press conference with members of the media covering Malacañang Palace—whose officers also took their oath before Marcos—the President said he is confident in what the government has done or not done.

He emphasized that he is open to any investigation.

“We investigate – we investigate everybody. We’ll follow the evidence. And wherever that leads is not something that we try to direct or influence,” he said.

He noted that it is the job of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to determine what the anomalies are.

“That's why we have the ICI. They are an independent commission. And that is their job. And their job is to follow the leads that they received. And if necessary or if it is justified, that they can – they will now recommend to either the Ombudsman or to the DOJ that cases be filed,” he said.

“So, let them do their work. We do not interfere with what they do. Wherever it might lead. I’ve said this before, I am not hiding anything,” he added.

Marcos said that the opposition are the ones who “would love” to bring him closer to the issue as they want to politicize things.

He did not name who the opposition is directly, but Marcos said the move is purely political.

“The opposition would love to bring me into this – to include me in all of this. But that's politics. That [has nothing] to do about corruption. That is to do about politics,” he said.

“They want to remove me. That’s it. That’s why they will do whatever it is they are doing,” he stressed.