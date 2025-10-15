Marcos on coup rumors: 'We’re not complacent but remain on solid ground'

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday acknowledged the volatility of politics and emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue with all sectors, particularly the security forces amid reports of alleged coup threats and calls for uniformed personnel to withdraw support from his administration.

“I am never confident in that sense. In the sense that I know that you have to be very careful to keep everyone as part of the administration and in support of the administration,” Marcos told reporters in a media interview shortly after gracing the oath-taking of newly elected officers of Malacañang media groups.

Marcos was addressing concerns related to protest rallies held on 21 September and ongoing talks of more demonstrations leading up to 30 November.

“We are constantly talking to everyone. We are very open in our discussions. Whoever has any kind of grievance or complaints, nd who might be thinking of saying that this is not, we no longer agree with the administration. We always go to them and say, what can we do to accommodate your advocacy or some of the things that they would like – that they would like the national government to do. And so that's what we are doing,” Marcos explained.

The president reiterated his administration’s commitment to listening and addressing concerns from within the ranks, including the military and police, amid the recent political noise.

“Kung may reklamo, bukas naman kami. Sige magreklamo kayo, sabihin ninyo sa amin (If you have complaints, we are open. Go, you can complain, tell us your complaints). If it’s something that we have to attend to, we will listen,” he said, noting that dialogue is the key to maintaining the trust and support of all stakeholders.

Marcos admitted that no leader should ever take support for granted.

“And you know, it is never–it doesn't serve any, it is dangerous for someone in my position to be complacent and to say, don't worry, everybody is okay, everybody,” he said.

While he downplayed the possibility of a coup, Marcos stressed the need for vigilance and constant engagement with those in power, particularly within the uniformed services.

“So, when you ask me how confident I am, all I can say is that in our assessment, we are still very much – the administration is still very much on solid ground in terms of support from the different sectors of society,” he said.

“However, we work very hard to continue to earn that support from them. We know that because they voted for you in the last election that nothing will change,” he added.

He further admitted that politics is inherently “volatile” and “variable,” but said his administration remains committed to its core programs and responsive governance.

“What I can say is that we are confident that the important sectors of society, the power centers of society, and of the administration are very supportive still of the advocacies of the administration, the programs of the administration,” he said.

Marcos emphasized the importance of staying grounded in public service.

“We will continue to work very hard to make sure that we are doing what the people want. And that’s the most important thing. That's the long answer to that,” he said.