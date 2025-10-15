Marcos leads inauguration of major infra projects in Cagayan

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has inaugurated and inspected major infrastructure projects for traffic mobility, flood control and irrigation in the province of Cagayan on Tuesday.

The President was accompanied by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon.

Marcos first went to the town of Claveria to open the Union Water Impounding Dam made by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and DPWH to address the flooding and create an irrigation system in the area.

"Itong Union Water Impounding Dam is an example of how flood control projects should be. Isa ito sa mga balak natin ireplicate sa ibang lugar na nangangailangan ng flood control solution na pwede ring mag-function as a dam," Secretary Dizon said.

The said dam spans the Barangays Union and Cadcadir in Claveria, Cagayan and was developed as a joint initiative between the NIA and the DPWH under the "Katubigan" (Kalsada Tungo sa Patubigan) program.

Construction of the project reportedly began around August 2024 and was completed by October 2025, and is set to supply 1,050 hectares of farmland with much-needed water.

The President next went to the long-span bridge at the Cagayan River that connects the towns of Camalaniugan and Aparri.

"Kabilin-bilinan ng Pangulo natin na gawing mas maayos at mabilis ang mobility ng ating mga kababayan at ang kabuhayan sa Cagayan Region. Kaya pinapamadali na natin ang pagtatayo nitong 1.58-kilometer Camalaniugan Bridge para maging mas mabilis na ang biyahe ng mga motorista pati na rin ang mga goods and services papunta sa northeastern at northwestern parts ng Cagayan," Secretary Dizon said.

The Camalaniugan Bridge is a 1.58 kilometer cable-stayed bridge in Cagayan, Philippines, connecting the towns of Camalaniugan and Aparri.

Its completion is expected to significantly improve travel and trade in the northern part of the province by providing a new route over the Cagayan River and acting as an alternative to the aging Magapit Suspension Bridge.