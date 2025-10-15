Marcos appoints Acorda as new PAOCC chief

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed former Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. as executive director of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Acorda, who heads the police force from Paris 2023 to March 2024, will replace PAOCC Executive Director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, who was appointed as PAOCC Undersecretary in January 2023.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991, Acorda served as director of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence before he was appointed as PNP chief.

Meanwhile, Cruz previously served as the former Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) chief in January 2023.

Created under Executive Order No. 295 in 2000, the PAOCC was tasked to adopt measures to ensure an effective and efficient anti-crime drive and to identify and prosecute criminal groups and their protectors in government through efficient intelligence and counterintelligence efforts.

During his stint, Cruz led the massive crackdown on Philippine offshore gambling operations (POGO) due to the spate of human trafficking and other criminal activities.