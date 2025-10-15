Manning agency, ship operator suspended after Aden attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ordered the suspension of both the manning agency and the principal company of the vessel MV Minervagracht following the attack on the cargo ship last month.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac on Tuesday confirmed that the agency issued the suspension and reported that the surviving injured seafarer is home.

He also added that the agency accompanied the family of the deceased crew member in Djibouti. The repatriation of the seafarer’s remains is now being arranged and may take place within one to two weeks.

“The repatriation of the deceased seafarer is underway, maybe in one or two weeks time, we just need some more time to process the return,” Cacdac said.

Ten of the 12 Filipino crew members of the vessel were repatriated last 4 October following their rescue through international naval operations.

Cacdac noted that the seafarers were not given the chance to exercise their right to refuse to sail.

Under Advisory No. 21 series of 2025 pursuant to the Department of Migrant Workers Act, licensed manning agencies and principals must respect the right of Filipino seafarers to refuse sailing war-like and high-risk areas, and ensure safe repatriation for those who choose to withdraw.