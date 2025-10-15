Man nabbed for extortion vs Las Piñas councilor

A 43-year-old trucking dispatcher was nabbed in an entrapment operation following an alleged attempt to extort money from Las Piñas City Councilor Macmac Santos through social media late Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias “Michael,” a resident of Manuyo Uno, Las Piñas City. The operation was carried out by the Las Piñas City Police Station Cybercrime (LPCPS) Team following a complaint filed by Santos.

According to the report, Michael used a fake Facebook Messenger account named “PULPOLITIKO” to demand money from the councilor in exchange for not publishing damaging posts against him online.

The entrapment was executed around 10:30 p.m. along Saint Vincent Street, Saint Joseph Subdivision in Barangay Pulanglupa Dos.

Recovered from the suspect was the entrapment cash and other evidence. He was taken to the LPCPS for documentation and filing of charges for robbery/extortion in relation to the Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.