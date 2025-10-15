Iloilo barangays launch rainwater systems for water security

ILOILO CITY — Six barangays in Iloilo are taking charge of their water security through newly established rainwater harvesting facilities — community-run systems designed not only to supply clean water but also to serve as a firefighting resource and a potential income-generating enterprise.

“These facilities can also serve as a vital water source in case of fire and as a local economic enterprise for the barangay,” said City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (CDRRMO) Donna P. Magno, who emphasized the multi-purpose value of the project in disaster preparedness and community empowerment.

The project, implemented through a partnership between the Iloilo City Government and Signpost Philippines, Inc., aims to build climate resilience by providing sustainable access to potable water amid rising temperatures and recurring dry spells. Each facility features a water filtration system with a lifespan of up to 10 years, producing safe drinking water for only P8 to P10 per gallon.

Out of the city’s 17 target barangays, six — Tabuc Suba and Bito-on in Jaro, Hinactacan in La Paz, Hibao-an Sur and Navais in Mandurriao, and Monica-Blumentritt in City Proper — have completed training on facility management and local enterprise operations with technical support from Signpost Philippines.

Of these, three sites — in Barangays Monica-Blumentritt, Tabuc Suba, and Bito-on — are now fully operational and providing clean water to residents. The initiative highlights a shift toward community-managed and self-sustaining infrastructure that actively involves women and youth in daily operations.

The rainwater harvesting project, which aligns with the United Nations’ call to “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters,” demonstrates how local innovation and collaboration can turn climate challenges into opportunities for empowerment — one drop at a time.