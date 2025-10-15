ICI seeks DOJ ILBO for 19 individuals linked to 'floodgate'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been asked by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to issue Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders (ILBOs) against 19 individuals allegedly involved in the multibillion-peso flood control scam.

The ICI, in a statement, said the request aims to prevent the named individuals from leaving the country while investigations continue.

Those included in the request were former congresswoman Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy, Arturo “Art” Atayde, Alvin Tan, Bong Marasigan, Elmer de Leon, Ed Fuentebella, Johnny Santos, John Mary Vianney Parago, Alvin Mariano, Ryan Uy, Darryl Recio, Nestor Venturina, Benjie Tocol, Romeo “Bogs” Magalong Jr., District Engineer Ramon Devanadera, District Engineer Johnny Protesta Jr., District Engineer Aristotle Ramos, District Engineer Michael P. Rosaria, and Engineer Angelita Garucha.

The commission said the names surfaced in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation and funding of flood control projects across multiple regions.

A separate document also identified other lawmakers, public works officials, and local executives being investigated for possible involvement in related anomalies, including House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr., Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Makati Mayor Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay Angeles.

Also listed were several district engineers and former lawmakers, such as Ramon Devanadera, Johnny Protesta Jr., Arturo Gonzales Jr., Loida Busa, and Romeo “Bogs” Magalong Jr., who appeared in both documents.

The ICI said the issuance of lookout orders would help ensure accountability and transparency in the government’s ongoing probe into what it earlier described as a “massive and systemic” network of corruption in flood control programs.

The justice department is expected to evaluate the ICI’s request and determine whether there is sufficient basis to issue the ILBOs.