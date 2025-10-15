Gov’t holds off sugar imports to steady prices

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agency, Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) shut the door on sugar imports until mid-2026 to calm market jitters and lift farmgate prices following sluggish trading in Negros’ first sugar bidding of the season.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the DA and SRA assured industry stakeholders that no sugar importation is planned until the end of the current milling season, projected between May and June 2026.

“Let us be clear—there is, and never was, any talk of an importation program for Crop Year 2025-2026 until we finish significant milling, have firm production figures, and ensure any imports would only be classified as C or reserve sugar,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel and SRA Administrator Paul Azcona said.

To stabilize the market, the DA and SRA also agreed to maintain a two-month buffer stock of refined sugar.

They clarified that any future imports would remain classified strictly as reserve (C) sugar and would not be allowed to enter the domestic market.

Farmers’ Representative Dave Sanson welcomed the policy, saying it reaffirmed the government’s support for local producers.

“This move assures our farmers that the current administration prioritizes their welfare. It’s a welcome development, and we hope this stabilizes prices now that speculation has been addressed,” Sanson said.

The DA noted that the sugar industry continues to expand, with planted areas rising from 380,000 hectares in 2022 to 409,000 hectares this year.