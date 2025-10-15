Gov’t firms up nuclear safety plan

The Department of Energy (DoE) has finalized the framework for nuclear safety and radiation protection. It has also started drafting plans for nuclear security to advance the integration of nuclear power into the country’s energy mix.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said the framework will help promote a coherent, sustainable, and risk-informed approach to nuclear safety, radiation protection, and security.

“These policies are not mere documents—they are strategic instruments that embody our nation's resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety, security, and sustainability in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology,” Energy Director Patrick T. Aquino said.

“Through collaborative discussions, we aim to translate the guiding principles and strategic objectives of these policies into concrete, measurable and time-bound actions.”

The Nuclear Energy Program–Inter Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) conducted the activity to refine the safety policy and strategy ahead of the follow-up Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission and to strengthen the country’s safety and security infrastructure.

The session outlined activities under each strategy, identified success indicators, set implementation timelines, and assigned lead agencies, along with estimating resources and budget needs.

Aquino, who also heads the NEP-IAC Technical Secretariat, said the passage of Republic Act No. 12305 or the PhilAtom Law increased the urgency of building a formal nuclear safety framework.

“Our efforts will therefore serve as a critical complement to this legislative milestone, aligning policy and strategy with the evolving nuclear governance landscape,” he said.

The NEP-IAC, composed of 24 member-agencies, has six subcommittees tackling 19 infrastructure issues identified by the IAEA, including nuclear safety and security, regulatory frameworks, human resource development, emergency response, and radioactive waste management.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan 2023–2050, the country targets to develop at least 4,800 megawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2050.