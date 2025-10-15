Ginebra torches TNT for first win

Barangay Ginebra pounced on sluggish TNT to score a 92-77 blowout for its first win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reeling from a disappointing start to the conference, the Kings came out determined to rebound as they unleashed a telling 27-3 run in the first quarter after trailing by four that practically dictated the course of the match.

Japeth Aguilar finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while RJ Abarrientos played through the flu and came up with 14 points for Ginebra, which tied its victim with a 1-1 win-loss record.

Troy Rosario got 13 markers while Scottie Thompson bounced back from a scoreless outing last time with 10 points. Stephen Holt and Norbert Torres had 10 markers each for the Kings.

Ginebra pulled away by as much as 24 points after Torres scored a basket with 6:37 left in the second quarter. The Kings cruised from there.

Simon Enciso and Kevin Ferrer were the only players in double figures for the Tropang 5G with 17 and 11 points, respectively. TNT shot 36.5 percent from the field and never got within single digits after a bum first quarter.

Box scores:

GINEBRA (92) – J.Aguilar 17, Abarrientos 14, Rosario 13, Thompson 10, Holt 10, Torres 10, Gray 8, Estil 5, David 3, Pinto 0, Cu 0

TNT (77) – Enciso 17, Ferrer 11, Pogoy 9, Williams 8, Galinato 8, Khobuntin 7, Oftana 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 5, Nambatac 3, Hill 2, Heading 1, Jalalon 0, Aurin 0

Quarters: 33-16, 45-30, 68-48, 92-77