DPWH ensures recovery of funds from anomalous projects

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado signed an agreement on Wednesday to strengthen information sharing and coordination regarding public works projects.

In a press conference, Dizon underscored the need for the government to recover insurance claims from projects with irregularities and pushed for a “performance bond” to ensure that contractors working on DPWH projects fulfill their duties properly.

“Kung may mali silang ginawa, dapat may paraan para mabalik sa gobyerno yung kahit portion man lang ng pinirmahan ng mga kontratista (If something goes wrong with their work, there should be a way for the government to recover at least a portion of the contract signed by that contractor),” Dizon said.

He added that while there is no exact total amount yet of how much the government expects to recover from surety bonds of anomalous projects due to their number, the government may reclaim up to 30% of the contract cost from projects proven to be irregular.

“We will not stop until the people get back their money,” Dizon stressed.

“Sabi ng Pangulo, bawiin ang pera ng kababayan natin. Lahat ng paraan para mabawi ang pera, gawin natin, gawin natin ng mabilis (The President said to get back the people’s money. Let us do everything we can to recover the money, and do it quickly),” Dizon added.

He emphasized that the agreement will help make this goal easier to achieve. Dizon also clarified that there is a proper process being followed and that they are coordinating with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on cases filed. However, as long as there is evidence proving that a project is “ghost,” substandard, or anomalous, the government can reclaim the funds.