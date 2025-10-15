DOJ vows to uphold rule of law, file only strong corruption cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reaffirmed its commitment to serve the Filipino people by upholding the rule of law, pursuing justice, and ensuring accountability in coordination with other government agencies, particularly the Office of the Ombudsman.

Acting Justice Secretary Frederick Vida said the agency remains focused on addressing public expectations and maintaining transparency as it investigates corruption cases.

“We will build the case based on the evidence we have. But what we can assure the Filipino people is that we will only file a strong case,” Vida said.

He emphasized that the DOJ will work collectively to ensure that all cases are handled properly, fairly, and without haste. “Upholding what is right is the mantra the DOJ will follow,” Vida noted, adding that the agency will provide regular updates on ongoing investigations to maintain public trust.

The justice chief also discussed the ongoing case involving the Discaya couple, underscoring the need for verification of testimonies through factual and objective evidence.

“In the case of the Discaya couple, they have to determine if the testimonies are verifiable by facts or in object evidence as there is a need to know it is true or not, thus the need to scrutinize it,” Vida said.

He further explained that while the couple had been visiting the DOJ to offer statements, their testimonies must be substantiated before any legal action can proceed. “The task of a state witness is the truthfulness of what he or she is telling about the matter and to make sure it will help in the process to penalize those who should be penalized,” he said.

Vida stressed that the DOJ’s mission is not to rush cases but to ensure justice is served. “The public is expecting that justice will be served to all the cases that are currently under its scrutiny,” he added.