DOH to bring list of 297 'non-operational' super health centers to ICI

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, 15 October, said it would submit to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) the list of 297 "non-operational" super health centers in Marikina.

During Herbosa's inspection in the Concepcion Dos Super Health Center in Marikina, Herbosa confirmed the 297 super health centers as of 2021 that are not operational.

Herbosa said the DOH found that the building, which was covered with tall plants and had only a steel foundation, was completed at P21.5 million.

Based on the report, this is the completed PHASE 1 of the project, according to Herbosa.

The DOH previously discovered that in the original plan, a two-story medium-sized health center in Concepcion Dos was supposed to be built.

"The two-story health center could have served as a primary health care facility. However, the location and plan of the local government unit (LGU) changed," Herbosa said.

The DOH chief explained that the super health center was planned to be four-story with an additional rooftop, which means that the required funds are higher, amounting to P180 million.

In total, the LGU reportedly needs about P201 million (from the combined P2.1 million of PHASE 1 and an additional P180 million) for the new plan of the said super health center.

Further, based on the DOH's study and the nomenclature of health facilities in the Philippines, a medium-sized health center can be built for P12 million.

Herbosa said the DOH will continue to inspect super health centers to ensure that everything is operational and in accordance with the correct and transparent plan.

The local government of Marikina has since denied Herbosa's accusations, describing them as a misleading claim.