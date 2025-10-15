DMW: Filipina worker’s killer in Kuwait jailed for 14 years

The perpetrator in the death of 35-year-old Filipina overseas worker in Kuwait Dafnie Nacalaban has been sentenced to imprisonment, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac said Tuesday.

In a statement, Cacdac said the perpetrator has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, while three others were found guilty as accomplices.

“Her perpetrator has been convicted 14 years of imprisonment and three other accessories also convicted with their respective sentences as accomplices,” Cacdac added.

In a separate ambush interview on Wednesday, Cacdac also said that the accomplices were sentenced to a year in prison.

“The processes may still not be over in terms of the possibility of appeal, but already we are thankful to the Kuwaiti authorities for the judgment that delivers justice to Daphne and her family.”

Continuous support and assistance is being provided by the agency to the family of Nacalaban in Mindanao.

Earlier reports stated Nacalaban last spoke to her family in October, saying she planned to return in December to surprise them. However, she was reported missing weeks later.

She was later found dead in a decomposed state in her employer’s residence in Saad Al-Abdullah in Jahra after the primary suspect was surrendered by his brother to Kuwaiti authorities.

Her remains were repatriated on 21 February at Ozamiz City Airport.