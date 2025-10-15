DBM releases P3B to boost free internet in public schools

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday announced it has released P3 billion to enhance free internet access in public schools, particularly those in remote and underserved areas.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the funding aims to accelerate digital transformation in education, especially for students and teachers in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

Of the total amount, P1.5 billion will fund the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Connectivity Enhancement Program for E-Learning, which is set to benefit more than 8,200 "last-mile" schools across the country. These schools are located in some of the most remote areas, often with limited or no internet connectivity.

The remaining P1.5 billion will be allocated to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to strengthen its Free Public Internet Access Program.

“Before, weak or non-existent internet signals were a challenge for schools in remote areas. Today, we are making nationwide connectivity a reality,” said Pangandaman.

Through this program, the budget secretary said students and teachers, especially in far-flung areas, will finally benefit from reliable digital access.

“No Filipino learner will be left behind in digital education,” she added.

The initiative supports the government’s goal of achieving 100 percent connectivity for all public schools before the end of 2025.

Under the 2025 national budget, DICT regional offices will roll out the program based on DepEd’s list of beneficiary schools, following a joint memorandum of agreement between the two agencies.

“We want every young Filipino – whether in the city or in the farthest island – to have equal access to quality education,” Pangandaman emphasized.

Education and technology stakeholders have welcomed the move, noting that stronger internet infrastructure is key to improving learning outcomes, bridging the digital divide, and future-proofing the country’s education system.