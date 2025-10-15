Clavano urges public disclosure of SALNs to restore trust

Assistant Ombudsman Attorney Jose Dominic “Mico” Clavano IV believes that the decision to allow access to Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) would reimpose public trust amid scattered cases of corruption.

“This is a very crucial time in terms of the trust of the people in the institution, to follow suit, to follow our policy, to be more transparent to the Filipino people,” Clavano said in a radio interview Wednesday morning.

The assistant ombudsman also encouraged the Senate, Congress and Judiciary to follow suit in the decision to reopen the access to SALN.

“We encourage the various agencies, Congress and Senate and the judiciary to follow us because we are not the repository, so we cannot provide that,” he explained.

The assistant ombudsman also clarified that presumption of regularity has a basis since SALN is a sworn statement, meaning, officials should file their SALNs in good faith in accordance with what the law states. Furthermore, the access to SALNs will allow lifestyle checks on public officials, alongside use of other documents for investigative purposes.

Clavano stated, “If there is evidence to show na may corruption, then it can also be used for fact-finding investigation."

The lowest violation related to SALN is perjury, which is willfully making a false statement under oath or solemn affirmation under official government papers.