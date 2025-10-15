Clark Freeport is Asia’s Top MICE Destination

The Clark Freeport Zone has been hailed as the top destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) in Asia during the 32nd World Travel Awards (WTA) for Asia and Oceania held at the InterContinental Grand Stanford in Hong Kong on Monday, 13 October 2025.

According to Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, Clark Freeport has been named Asia’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination, marking a historic first for the Philippines in this category.

The WTA is regarded as the “Oscars of the Travel Industry” and has announced the results following a four-month global voting campaign.

The CDC Tourism Promotions Division, led by Manager Elenita Lorenzo, mounted a dedicated push from April to August, enlisting support from locators, stakeholders, and the general public.

The Department of Tourism Region 3, headed by Regional Director Doctor Richard Daenos, nominated Clark for the award and formally confirmed the win on 18 September. Clark bested regional heavyweights including Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Beijing.

The victory adds to the Philippines’ growing list of WTA accolades, which include Asia’s Leading Beach Destination (Boracay), Asia’s Leading Dive Destination, and Asia’s Leading Tourist Board.

The award was made possible through the joint efforts of CDC, DOT Region 3, and tourism stakeholders in positioning Clark as a competitive MICE hub.

Also present at the awarding ceremony were Attorney Noelle Mina Meneses, Vice President for Business Development and Business Enhancement Group; Astrud Aguinaldo, Manager, Communications Division; and Ian Paulo Mejia, Tourism Officer III.