Chelsea Manalo turns 26, embraces growth, gratitude, new beginnings

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Anne Manalo marked her 26th birthday with a heartfelt message of gratitude and self-reflection, celebrating the transformative year that has shaped her journey as both a queen and a woman.

In a Facebook post, the Bulakeña beauty expressed how the past year has been filled with milestones, growth, and the kind of experiences that have strengthened her purpose and character.

“Grateful for this year!” she began. “I’ve grown so much from the person I was last year. Every moment has been such a beautiful experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything as I’ve met a lot of new friends, been traveling and accomplishing unexpected dreams while being in spaces I never thought I’d walk into.”

Manalo’s reign has indeed taken her around the world — from international appearances and advocacy-driven engagements to representing the Philippines on global stages. Her journey has resonated deeply with fans who admire her authenticity, grace, and the quiet strength that has defined her as a modern queen.

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines also shared a hopeful message about moving forward, hinting at exciting new ventures ahead.

“Thank you everyone for the love and the kindness you extended to me. But now, it’s time to move forward and begin a new chapter… and let’s just say, the next stage in my life is about to get interesting and ready to take you all with me in this journey.”

Her words reflect a sense of renewal and anticipation, as if signaling both personal and professional milestones on the horizon.

As Chelsea steps into 26, she carries with her the lessons and triumphs of the past year — a reminder that beauty queens are not defined solely by crowns, but by the courage to grow, evolve, and inspire others along the way.