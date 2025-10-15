Bytes relaunches with refined Filipino comfort food

Located on the ground floor of Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila, Bytes has been reintroduced as a refreshed dining destination that highlights Filipino flavors in a relaxed yet sophisticated setting. Initially conceived as a grab-and-go concept for nearby offices, the restaurant underwent a relaunch in September 2025 to offer a more refined Filipino dining experience.

“The team thought of, why not [introduce] a modern take that will really reach the public, reach the masses. That's why we thought of creating Bytes as a destination for the crowd, businesses, people,” said Lanson Marketing Communications Executive Alaiza Domingo.

Open daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Bytes now offers a thoughtfully curated menu of Filipino-inspired light fares and merienda favorites, served in a comfort-casual atmosphere. The intimate space features limited seating to ensure personalized service, blending warmth and modern flair — ideal for midday snacks, casual catch-ups, or early evening indulgence.

To celebrate its relaunch, Bytes introduced 'Pares | Cork & Comfort Dinner Pairing,' a monthly five-course dining event held every third Wednesday. The concept plays on the Filipino word pares, meaning “pair,” and centers on dishes and wines that complement one another. The meal is best enjoyed with a partner or friend, though group and solo dining options are also available.

The Pares dinner, priced at P2,800 net per person, guides guests through curated food-and-wine pairings, with tasting notes and pairing insights designed to show how approachable wines can elevate Filipino comfort food.

During the exclusive media preview on 8 October 2025, guests experienced a selection of dishes showcasing this philosophy. The first course, Adobong Liver Pâté served on a pandesal-style bread with pineapple chutney, offered a balance of richness and sweetness and was paired with a Stretton cocktail. The second course, a comforting Molo Soup paired with Haussmann Chardonnay, acted as a palate cleanser between the richer dishes.

Main courses featured a Flaky Beef Empanada and Gourmet Tuyo Pasta, both enhanced through careful seasoning and complemented by their respective wine pairings — including Haussmann Merlot and Footprint Shiraz. The meal concluded with a Matcha Mango Mousse Cake, paired with Growers Gate Moscato, providing a light and sweet finish.

Beyond the five-course dinner, Bytes’ regular menu ranges from P300 to P700, offering notable dishes such as Bibingka Cheesecake and Tibok-tibok Brûlée.

“Bytes is where Filipino light fares meet everyday indulgence — offering affordable local dishes in a relaxed and trendy space, now elevated with wine pairings that bring food and drink together in harmony,” said Rochelle Tabino, Marketing and Communications Manager of Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila.

With its blend of comfort, creativity, and modern Filipino flavors, Bytes stands out as a refined yet accessible dining destination in Pasay — where local favorites are reimagined through the art of thoughtful pairing.