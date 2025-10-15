Bong Duterte on ICC’s Khan sanction: ‘Good riddance’

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s brother, Bong Duterte, responded to the disqualification of International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan with two words: “Good riddance.”

“I have only two words for the guy, good riddance,” Bong Duterte said in a video posted on Facebook by the page Alvin in Tourism.

Bong Duterte also confirmed that the former president is aware of the ICC Appeals Chamber's decision.

“He also knows about the prosecutor who was disqualified,” he said.

“I just said to him that I cannot discuss that further because it might be prohibited,” he added.

According to a Reuters report, the ICC Appeals Chamber found a potential bias due to Khan’s prior involvement with the Philippine Human Rights Commission, which had taken a position against Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Duterte’s defense team had previously requested Khan’s removal for the same reason.

Khan has been on leave since May amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which his office has denied.

The ICC recently denied Duterte’s request for interim release. The former president, 80, has been detained at The Hague since March 12 and was last seen publicly on March 14.

“He also knows that his interim release was denied, he is prepared for that,” Bong Duterte said.

Rodrigo Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity over thousands of deaths linked to his administration’s war on drugs.