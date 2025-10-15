BDO Insure offers protection for holiday vacations

As the holiday travel season approaches, BDO Insure is encouraging Filipinos to secure their trips with travel insurance—an essential safeguard against costly disruptions and emergencies that can derail even the most carefully planned vacations.

According to BDO Insure, a subsidiary of BDO Unibank, travel insurance offers financial protection against unexpected events such as medical emergencies, flight delays or cancellations, and lost baggage—all of which have become more common amid global travel congestion.

Coverage starts at P350, with plans offering up to P500,000 in emergency medical benefits. Travelers can also opt for additional protection for pre-existing medical conditions or adventure activities.

BDO Insure also provides compensation for flight delays of six hours or more, canceled trips, or non-refundable expenses such as prepaid hotels and transfers. Meanwhile, protection for lost, stolen, or delayed luggage ensures reimbursement for essentials and valuables, including passports and electronics.

Beyond financial coverage, BDO Insure’s travel plans include 24/7 multilingual global assistance for medical support, document replacement, and emergency coordination—services that are crucial for Filipinos traveling abroad.

The company noted that skipping insurance to save costs often backfires, noting that the cost of coverage is minimal in comparison to the potential expenses from cancellations or unforeseen circumstances.

To encourage more Filipinos to travel smart, BDO Insure is offering discounts on travel insurance premiums throughout October during its BDO Travel Sale online. The company also provides Schengen visa-compliant plans with COVID-19 coverage for those bound for Europe.