Aquino vows to address classroom concerns amid quake fears

Senator Bam Aquino on Wednesday, 15 October, vowed to address classroom concerns to ensure conducive learning amid earthquake fears.

This after Aquino discovered during his inspection at Julian B. Meliton Elementary School in Naga City that 34 of the school's 71 classrooms are frequently flooded. Twenty-four of which are no longer usable due to severe damage.

Despite being declared unsafe, 10 of the flooded classrooms are still being used because of the school’s persistent classroom shortage.

According to the school principal, flooding is caused by the school’s low-lying location, swampy terrain, and undersized drainage system, which prevent floodwaters from subsiding quickly even after the rain stops.

Classes in affected areas are often suspended during heavy rainfall, while Grade 2 and Grade 3 students follow a permanent shifting schedule due to the shortage of classrooms.

Aquino encountered similar conditions during his visit to Mabolo Elementary School.

"It is important to take action now that the classroom budget and education budget are being tackled. It is important that we protect our youth from floods, earthquakes, and typhoons," he said.

"Our schools must be climate resilient. They must be funded correctly, at the right price, at the right amount, and in a timely manner," he added.

The senator also reiterated his commitment to achieving these goals in partnership with local government units to ensure safe, disaster-resilient schools for all learners.

Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, recently filed Senate Bill No. 121, or the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program Act, which seeks to address the backlog of 166,000 classrooms in public schools nationwide.

Under his proposed measure, local government units and non-government organizations with a proven track record will be authorized to construct classrooms in compliance with national standards and guidelines within their jurisdictions, with funding support from the national government.