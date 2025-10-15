Angeles City school officials verify reports of 9,000 students with flu-like symptoms

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Amid circulating reports of approximately 9,000 students experiencing flu-like symptoms, the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Angeles City has urged caution and responsible information sharing.

The Angeles SDO issued an advisory stating that while preliminary data suggests a significant number of students may be affected, the figures are still undergoing validation by the Division’s School Health and Nutrition Unit (SHNU).

“We ask for the public’s patience and caution in sharing unverified information during this time,” the advisory stated.

In response to the reports, the SDO is coordinating with the City Health Office to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation. This collaboration aims to ensure a comprehensive review of the reported cases and determine the accurate number of students affected.

On Tuesday, the Department of Education (DepEd) issued an urgent directive suspending classes in all public schools from 14 to 15 October. Reports circulating on social media claim there is an outbreak of flu-like illnesses affecting young students. Flu-like symptoms include coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulty, and body aches.

The Angeles SDO emphasized its commitment to the health and well-being of all learners, assuring parents, educators, and the public that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness and urgency.

“The health and well-being of our learners are our top priorities, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency,” the advisory added.

The advisory expressed empathy and concern for students feeling unwell and reiterated that appropriate measures will be taken in coordination with relevant health authorities once the data is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Ronnie Mallari urged the public to refer only to official communications released by the Schools Division Office for updates and to exercise caution in sharing unverified information.

Similar precautions are being taken in other areas. In the City of San Fernando, local and school officials have requested the timely submission of health reports through designated school health personnel.