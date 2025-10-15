15-year-old boy dies after lightning strike in South Cotabato

POLOMOLOK, SOUTH COTABATO — A 15-year-old boy died instantly after being struck by lightning around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, in Purok Kalyong, Barangay Landan, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The victim, identified only by the alias “Jay,” was a student and resident of the area. According to an investigation by the Polomolok Municipal Police Station, the boy was preparing corn to cook when the incident occurred amid a heavy downpour.

Police reports revealed that the lightning directly hit the victim, causing severe burns and multiple injuries across his body, leading to his immediate death.

Family members and relatives expressed deep sorrow and regret over the untimely passing of the young victim, describing him as a kind and diligent student whose life was tragically cut short.

Authorities once again reminded the public to take extra precautions during thunderstorms and avoid staying outdoors to prevent similar incidents.