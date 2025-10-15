10 reasons Project Loki is 2025's must-watch series

The wait is almost over for fans of AkoSiIbarra’s massively popular Wattpad novel Project Loki. With over 92 million reads, a cult following across the Philippines and abroad, and now a full-scale adaptation helmed by actor-director Xian Lim, this series promises to be one of the most intriguing releases of the year.

Here are ten reasons why Project Loki deserves a spot on your watchlist:

1. A Cult-Favorite Story Finally Comes to Life

First published in 2015, Project Loki captivated millions of readers with its mix of mystery, suspense, and heart-pounding romance. Now, after nearly a decade of waiting, fans will finally see the story unfold onscreen — complete with the same twists and secrets that made it unforgettable online.

2. A Stellar Young Cast That Mirrors the Book’s Beloved Characters

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Dylan Menor, Jayda Avanzado, and Marco Gallo were revealed as the series leads — perfectly embodying the personalities of Loki, Lorelei, and Luthor. Their chemistry, intensity, and youthful energy promise to bring the story’s iconic trio to life with depth and charisma.

3. Xian Lim Steps Behind the Camera

Known for his directorial work in the psychological thriller Tabon (Cinemalaya, 2019) and horror feature Kuman Thong (Viva Films, 2024), Xian Lim now takes on his first-ever series. With his eye for atmosphere and suspense, he’s set to craft a world that feels both cinematic and emotionally gripping.

4. The QED Club: A World of Secrets and Smarts

The series centers on the mysterious QED Club at Clark University — a group of brilliant students who uncover hidden truths that could alter their lives forever. It’s a mix of campus life, intellectual puzzles, and eerie discoveries that’ll keep viewers guessing at every turn.

5. Jayda Avanzado’s Most Mature Role Yet

Known for her powerful voice and acting versatility, Jayda Avanzado takes on the role of Lorelei Rios, a transfer student with a secret past. This marks a defining point in her career as she transitions from music to full-fledged leading lady status in drama-thriller storytelling.

6. Marco Gallo Returns to Viva One with a Darker Edge

After his buzzworthy performance as Kalix in The Rain in España, Marco Gallo takes on a more enigmatic role as Luthor Mendez — a quiet, brooding figure who hides more than he reveals. Expect a compelling mix of charm, danger, and emotional depth.

7. Dylan Menor Steps into the Spotlight

Rising actor Dylan Menor, fresh from Seducing Drake Palma, is set to impress as Loki Mendez, the cold and calculating leader of the QED Club. His transformation from stoic to emotionally complex will likely make him a breakout star.

8. An Ensemble of Promising New Talents

Completing the QED4 are Yumi Garcia as the fiery Jamie and Martin Venegas as the loyal Alistair. Alongside them are Kurt Delos Reyes, Ashley Diaz, Love Yauco, Michael Keith, Joanna Lara, and Iven Lim — a dynamic young lineup that embodies the new wave of Viva’s next-generation artists.

9. A Powerful Collaboration Behind the Scenes

Produced by Studio Viva, MediaQuest Ventures, and Cignal, in partnership with Webtoon Productions, Project Loki brings together powerhouse creative teams from film, television, and digital platforms. The result: a sleek, high-production-value series designed for both loyal fans and first-time viewers.

10. Mystery, Romance, and Mind Games in One Binge-Worthy Package

At its core, Project Loki is a story about identity, trust, and the search for truth — all wrapped in an irresistible blend of mystery, academic intrigue, and emotional drama. Whether you’re a long-time Wattpad reader or a new viewer, expect a series that challenges both the heart and the mind.

“Project Loki”, written by AkoSiIbarra and directed by Xian Lim, is streaming soon on Viva One and Cignal Play.