Young Czech sends Eala packing

Not even a one-week break did wonders for Alex Eala as she suffered a heart-crushing 1-6, 2-6 loss to qualifier Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic in the Round of 32 of the Japan Women’s Open singles event last Tuesday in Osaka.

Coming off a week-long break after competing in three tournaments in China, the 20-year-old Eala got swept by the 18-year-old Czech, who is heavily regarded as one of the rising stars in the Women’s Tennis Association circuit.

Eala gave her best, but it wasn’t enough as the world No. 78 Valentova responded to pressure with calm and grace, prompting her to emerge victorious in one hour and 27 minutes of intense tennis action.

Prior to the setback, Eala also suffered an early exit after bowing to Moyuka Uchijima of Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, in the first qualifying round of the Wuhan Open over the weekend.

Valentova, who had to undergo two qualifying matches before gaining the right to face the world No. 54 from the Philippines, started hot after winning the first four games of the opening set.

Eala was able to hold her serve in the fifth game but the Czech ace took the last two games for a 1-0 lead.

The second set was too much for Eala as Valentova raced to a 5-1 advantage in the second set.

The Filipina was able to prevail in the seventh game but Valentova finished the match in the eighth game to advance to the Round of 16, where she will face third seed and world No. 9 Elise Mertens of Belgium.

As for Eala, she will return to China for the Guangzhou Open set from 20 to 26 October and at the Hong Kong Open slated from 27 October to 2 November.

Eala is still on the hunt for her second WTA title after winning the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last September. She is also set to banner the Philippines in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand from 9 to 20 December.