Woman dies in Pasig motorcycle-jeepney crash

A motorcycle rider was injured while his female passenger died on the spot after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a jeepney at a U-turn slot along Marcos Highway in Barangay Santolan, Pasig City, early Tuesday morning.

Investigation showed that the Honda Beat motorcycle and the jeepney were both traversing the westbound lane of Marcos Highway.

The motorcycle turned left into the U-turn slot, hitting the front left fender of the jeepney. As a result, the driver and his backrider were thrown about 30 meters from the point of collision.

The 36-year-old woman, identified as Ilyn Sabarillo Rejuso, a security guard, died on the spot, while the 42-year-old driver—identified as Roderick De Juan De Jose—was brought to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City for medical attention and is currently under observation.

The 33-year-old jeepney driver, identified as Dante Janer, was arrested by responding personnel from the Pasig City Police Station's Substation 8.

He faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property.